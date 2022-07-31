Does Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is Marcus & Millichap Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, Marcus & Millichap has grown EPS by 24% per year, compound, in the last three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. It's noted that Marcus & Millichap's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. The good news is that Marcus & Millichap is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 7.6 percentage points to 15%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:MMI Earnings and Revenue History July 31st 2022

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are Marcus & Millichap Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So we're pleased to report that Marcus & Millichap insiders own a meaningful share of the business. In fact, they own 37% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. This insider holding amounts to That level of investment from insiders is nothing to sneeze at.

Should You Add Marcus & Millichap To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Marcus & Millichap has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Marcus & Millichap.

