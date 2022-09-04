Does Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Manhattan Associates Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Over the last three years, Manhattan Associates has grown EPS by 8.6% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note Manhattan Associates achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 15% to US$712m. That's encouraging news for the company!

Are Manhattan Associates Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Manhattan Associates, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at US$62m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. This would indicate that the goals of shareholders and management are one and the same.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Manhattan Associates, with market caps between US$4.0b and US$12b, is around US$8.4m.

Manhattan Associates offered total compensation worth US$7.1m to its CEO in the year to December 2021. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add Manhattan Associates To Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Manhattan Associates is a growing business, which is encouraging. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for Manhattan Associates, but the pleasant picture gets better than that. With company insiders aligning themselves considerably with the company's success and modest CEO compensation, there's no arguments that this is a stock worth looking into. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Manhattan Associates that we have uncovered.

