Does MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is MakeMyTrip's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, MakeMyTrip had US$195.2m of debt, up from US$845.0k a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But on the other hand it also has US$463.8m in cash, leading to a US$268.5m net cash position.

How Strong Is MakeMyTrip's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that MakeMyTrip had liabilities of US$194.6m due within a year, and liabilities of US$223.8m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$463.8m and US$24.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$70.3m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that MakeMyTrip could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, MakeMyTrip boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine MakeMyTrip's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, MakeMyTrip made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$236m, which is a fall of 15%. That's not what we would hope to see.

So How Risky Is MakeMyTrip?

Although MakeMyTrip had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last twelve months, it generated positive free cash flow of US$26m. So taking that on face value, and considering the net cash situation, we don't think that the stock is too risky in the near term. We'll feel more comfortable with the stock once EBIT is positive, given the lacklustre revenue growth. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 1 warning sign with MakeMyTrip , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

