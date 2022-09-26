Does MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings' Improving Profits

In business, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS) performance. So for many budding investors, improving EPS is considered a good sign. It is awe-striking that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings' EPS went from US$0.56 to US$3.11 in just one year. Even though that growth rate may not be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The music to the ears of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 11% to 19% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart. NasdaqGS:MTSI Earnings and Revenue History September 26th 2022

You don't drive with your eyes on the rear-view mirror, so you might be more interested in this free report showing analyst forecasts for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings' future profits.

Are MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$952m. Coming in at 26% of the business, that holding gives insiders a lot of influence, and plenty of reason to generate value for shareholders. So there is opportunity here to invest in a company whose management have tangible incentives to deliver.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. For companies with market capitalisations between US$2.0b and US$6.4b, like MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, the median CEO pay is around US$6.9m.

The MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings CEO received total compensation of just US$3.2m in the year to October 2021. First impressions seem to indicate a compensation policy that is favourable to shareholders. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings' earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. An added bonus for those interested is that management hold a heap of stock and the CEO pay is quite reasonable, illustrating good cash management. The strong EPS improvement suggests the businesses is humming along. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings certainly ticks a few boxes, so we think it's probably well worth further consideration. It is worth noting though that we have found 3 warning signs for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you need to take into consideration.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

