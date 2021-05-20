Does Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Carry?

As you can see below, Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had AR$6.69b of debt at March 2021, down from AR$16.8b a year prior. On the flip side, it has AR$6.05b in cash leading to net debt of about AR$640.0m.

How Strong Is Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:LOMA Debt to Equity History May 20th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had liabilities of AR$18.1b due within 12 months, and liabilities of AR$9.57b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of AR$6.05b as well as receivables valued at AR$4.67b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by AR$16.9b.

This deficit isn't so bad because Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is worth AR$73.4b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. Carrying virtually no net debt, Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a very light debt load indeed.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

With debt at a measly 0.045 times EBITDA and EBIT covering interest a whopping 12.3 times, it's clear that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is not a desperate borrower. Indeed relative to its earnings its debt load seems light as a feather. In addition to that, we're happy to report that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has boosted its EBIT by 47%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the last three years, Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima reported free cash flow worth 13% of its EBIT, which is really quite low. For us, cash conversion that low sparks a little paranoia about is ability to extinguish debt.

Our View

The good news is that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima's demonstrated ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. But truth be told we feel its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow does undermine this impression a bit. When we consider the range of factors above, it looks like Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is pretty sensible with its use of debt. While that brings some risk, it can also enhance returns for shareholders. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima .

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.