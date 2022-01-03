Does LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does LivaNova Carry?

As you can see below, LivaNova had US$238.6m of debt at September 2021, down from US$651.2m a year prior. However, it also had US$181.8m in cash, and so its net debt is US$56.7m.

How Strong Is LivaNova's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:LIVN Debt to Equity History January 3rd 2022

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that LivaNova had liabilities of US$658.5m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$232.4m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$181.8m in cash and US$182.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$527.1m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given LivaNova has a market capitalization of US$4.65b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. But either way, LivaNova has virtually no net debt, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

LivaNova has a very low debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.88 so it is strange to see weak interest coverage, with last year's EBIT being only 0.19 times the interest expense. So one way or the other, it's clear the debt levels are not trivial. Notably, LivaNova's EBIT launched higher than Elon Musk, gaining a whopping 467% on last year. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if LivaNova can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last three years, LivaNova burned a lot of cash. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Our View

We weren't impressed with LivaNova's interest cover, and its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow made us cautious. But like a ballerina ending on a perfect pirouette, it has not trouble growing its EBIT. We would also note that Medical Equipment industry companies like LivaNova commonly do use debt without problems. When we consider all the factors mentioned above, we do feel a bit cautious about LivaNova's use of debt. While debt does have its upside in higher potential returns, we think shareholders should definitely consider how debt levels might make the stock more risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for LivaNova you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.