Does Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Lindsay (NYSE:LNN). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Lindsay with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Lindsay Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Lindsay has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Lindsay's EPS skyrocketed from US$3.91 to US$5.96, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a fantastic gain of 52%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Lindsay shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 9.6% to 12%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Lindsay.

Are Lindsay Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a good habit to check into a company's remuneration policies to ensure that the CEO and management team aren't putting their own interests before that of the shareholder with excessive salary packages. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Lindsay with market caps between US$1.0b and US$3.2b is about US$5.5m.

The CEO of Lindsay only received US$2.2m in total compensation for the year ending August 2021. First impressions seem to indicate a compensation policy that is favourable to shareholders. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Lindsay To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Lindsay's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. The fast growth bodes well while the very reasonable CEO pay assists builds some confidence in the board. We think that based on its merits alone, this stock is worth watching into the future. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Lindsay has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

