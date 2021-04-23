Does Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Ligand Pharmaceuticals's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Ligand Pharmaceuticals had debt of US$442.3m at the end of December 2020, a reduction from US$639.0m over a year. However, it does have US$411.2m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$31.1m.

How Healthy Is Ligand Pharmaceuticals' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:LGND Debt to Equity History April 23rd 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Ligand Pharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$100.1m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$552.6m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$411.2m as well as receivables valued at US$59.1m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$182.5m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of US$2.44b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. But either way, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has virtually no net debt, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Given net debt is only 0.54 times EBITDA, it is initially surprising to see that Ligand Pharmaceuticals's EBIT has low interest coverage of 1.5 times. So one way or the other, it's clear the debt levels are not trivial. Notably, Ligand Pharmaceuticals made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, but improved that to positive EBIT of US$29m in the last twelve months. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Ligand Pharmaceuticals's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) is backed by free cash flow. Over the last year, Ligand Pharmaceuticals actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Our View

Ligand Pharmaceuticals's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. But we must concede we find its interest cover has the opposite effect. Looking at all the aforementioned factors together, it strikes us that Ligand Pharmaceuticals can handle its debt fairly comfortably. On the plus side, this leverage can boost shareholder returns, but the potential downside is more risk of loss, so it's worth monitoring the balance sheet. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Ligand Pharmaceuticals is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is potentially serious...

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

