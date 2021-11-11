Does Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXM.K) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXM.K) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Liberty SiriusXM Group Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, Liberty SiriusXM Group had US$13.8b of debt, up from US$11.1b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it also had US$529.0m in cash, and so its net debt is US$13.2b.

How Healthy Is Liberty SiriusXM Group's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:LSXM.K Debt to Equity History November 11th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Liberty SiriusXM Group had liabilities of US$4.73b due within a year, and liabilities of US$14.7b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$529.0m as well as receivables valued at US$652.0m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$18.2b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's huge US$18.0b market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

With a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.2, it's fair to say Liberty SiriusXM Group does have a significant amount of debt. But the good news is that it boasts fairly comforting interest cover of 4.0 times, suggesting it can responsibly service its obligations. On a slightly more positive note, Liberty SiriusXM Group grew its EBIT at 16% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Liberty SiriusXM Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the last three years, Liberty SiriusXM Group recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 87% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Our View

Liberty SiriusXM Group's net debt to EBITDA and level of total liabilities definitely weigh on it, in our esteem. But its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow tells a very different story, and suggests some resilience. We think that Liberty SiriusXM Group's debt does make it a bit risky, after considering the aforementioned data points together. Not all risk is bad, as it can boost share price returns if it pays off, but this debt risk is worth keeping in mind. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Liberty SiriusXM Group that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

