Does Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRD.K) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRD.K) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Liberty Broadband Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 Liberty Broadband had US$4.24b of debt, an increase on US$1.32b, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$319.4m, its net debt is less, at about US$3.92b.

NasdaqGS:LBRD.K Debt to Equity History February 7th 2022

How Strong Is Liberty Broadband's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Liberty Broadband had liabilities of US$767.1m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$6.54b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$319.4m in cash and US$245.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$6.74b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Liberty Broadband has a very large market capitalization of US$26.9b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Liberty Broadband can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Liberty Broadband reported revenue of US$777m, which is a gain of 4,646%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. When it comes to revenue growth, that's like nailing the game winning 3-pointer!

Caveat Emptor

Despite the top line growth, Liberty Broadband still had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$17m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$16m of cash over the last year. So suffice it to say we do consider the stock to be risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Liberty Broadband you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

