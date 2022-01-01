Does Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATR.K) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATR.K) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Liberty Braves Group Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Liberty Braves Group had US$718.0m in debt in September 2021; about the same as the year before. On the flip side, it has US$134.0m in cash leading to net debt of about US$584.0m.

How Healthy Is Liberty Braves Group's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:BATR.K Debt to Equity History January 1st 2022

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Liberty Braves Group had liabilities of US$109.0m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.22b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$134.0m as well as receivables valued at US$50.0m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.14b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$1.48b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Liberty Braves Group's use of debt. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Liberty Braves Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Given it has no significant operating revenue at the moment, shareholders will be hoping Liberty Braves Group can make progress and gain better traction for the business, before it runs low on cash.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months Liberty Braves Group produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. Indeed, it lost US$14m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$29m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So suffice it to say we do consider the stock to be risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 2 warning signs with Liberty Braves Group , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

