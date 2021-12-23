Does Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had US$11.7m of debt in September 2021, down from US$20.3m, one year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$120.9m in cash, so it actually has US$109.2m net cash.

How Strong Is Lexicon Pharmaceuticals' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:LXRX Debt to Equity History December 23rd 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$34.2m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.48m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$120.9m as well as receivables valued at US$23.0k due within 12 months. So it actually has US$85.2m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Given its lack of meaningful operating revenue, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shareholders no doubt hope it can fund itself until it has a profitable product.

So How Risky Is Lexicon Pharmaceuticals?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And we do note that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$100m of cash and made a loss of US$68m. With only US$109.2m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

