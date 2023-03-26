Does Lemonade Have Enough Cash to Survive?

Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) has proven an increasingly popular company, with great AI-powered customer service tools. But it continues to burn through its cash reserve, and its AI-powered insurance underwriting model hasn't proven successful. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jeff Santoro and Jason Hall discuss whether the money on its balance sheet is enough, and why there's potentially a bigger concern.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of March 23, 2023. The video was published on March 26, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Lemonade

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lemonade wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2023

Jason Hall has positions in Lemonade. Jeff Santoro has positions in Lemonade. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lemonade. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.