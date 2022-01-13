Does Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Lattice Semiconductor's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Lattice Semiconductor had debt of US$162.2m at the end of October 2021, a reduction from US$170.6m over a year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$181.5m in cash, so it actually has US$19.2m net cash.

NasdaqGS:LSCC Debt to Equity History January 13th 2022

How Healthy Is Lattice Semiconductor's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Lattice Semiconductor had liabilities of US$103.4m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$208.6m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$181.5m in cash and US$84.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$45.7m.

This state of affairs indicates that Lattice Semiconductor's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$9.16b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Lattice Semiconductor boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Lattice Semiconductor has boosted its EBIT by 62%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Lattice Semiconductor can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Lattice Semiconductor has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, Lattice Semiconductor actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Lattice Semiconductor has US$19.2m in net cash. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$118m, being 151% of its EBIT. So we don't think Lattice Semiconductor's use of debt is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Lattice Semiconductor that you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

