Does Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

Lattice Semiconductor's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Lattice Semiconductor has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Like a wedge-tailed eagle on the wind, Lattice Semiconductor's EPS soared from US$0.35 to US$0.51, in just one year. That's a impressive gain of 47%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Lattice Semiconductor shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 14% to 17%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqGS:LSCC Earnings and Revenue History September 6th 2021

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Lattice Semiconductor's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Lattice Semiconductor Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$8.0b company like Lattice Semiconductor. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. With a whopping US$87m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. That's certainly enough to make me think that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

Is Lattice Semiconductor Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Lattice Semiconductor has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. I think that EPS growth is something to boast of, and it doesn't surprise me that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research. So the answer is that I do think this is a good stock to follow along with. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Lattice Semiconductor that you should be aware of.

