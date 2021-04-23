Does Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Lantheus Holdings's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2020 Lantheus Holdings had debt of US$219.8m, up from US$193.7m in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$79.6m, its net debt is less, at about US$140.2m.

How Healthy Is Lantheus Holdings' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:LNTH Debt to Equity History April 23rd 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Lantheus Holdings had liabilities of US$80.5m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$275.1m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$79.6m and US$54.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$222.0m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded Lantheus Holdings shares are worth a total of US$1.42b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

While we wouldn't worry about Lantheus Holdings's net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.3, we think its super-low interest cover of 1.9 times is a sign of high leverage. In large part that's due to the company's significant depreciation and amortisation charges, which arguably mean its EBITDA is a very generous measure of earnings, and its debt may be more of a burden than it first appears. So shareholders should probably be aware that interest expenses appear to have really impacted the business lately. Even worse, Lantheus Holdings saw its EBIT tank 66% over the last 12 months. If earnings keep going like that over the long term, it has a snowball's chance in hell of paying off that debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Lantheus Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last three years, Lantheus Holdings produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 77% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

Both Lantheus Holdings's EBIT growth rate and its interest cover were discouraging. But at least its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is a gleaming silver lining to those clouds. It's also worth noting that Lantheus Holdings is in the Medical Equipment industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. We think that Lantheus Holdings's debt does make it a bit risky, after considering the aforementioned data points together. That's not necessarily a bad thing, since leverage can boost returns on equity, but it is something to be aware of. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 3 warning signs with Lantheus Holdings (at least 2 which don't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

