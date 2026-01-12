Does the Kraft Group Partnership Signal Upside for BigBear.ai Stock?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI recently announced a partnership with the Kraft Group, highlighting an integrated vision for efficiency through advanced technologies. As part of this strategic deal, BBAI collaborated with the Kraft Group’s International Forest Products LLC (IFP), which is North America’s largest physical trader of forest products commodities. This move is focused on enhancing IFP’s visibility into global supply chains and identifying where AI-enabled insights can improve operational performance and commercial decision-making.



Apart from this, BigBear.ai has entered into a marketing partnership with the New England Patriots as an Official Sponsor. BBAI’s approach toward strategic partnerships allows it to meaningfully strengthen its market position by accelerating growth, expanding markets and reinforcing competitive advantages. The firm’s core strategy focuses on pairing mission expertise with scalable and secure AI platforms that are already proven in real-world environments.



Notably, the acquisition of Ask Sage allows BigBear.ai to deploy production-ready and accredited AI solutions at scale, significantly shortening adoption timelines for customers operating in highly regulated sectors. While national security remains BBAI’s foundation, partnerships are enabling expansion into adjacent areas such as travel, trade, logistics, supply chains and regulated commercial enterprises. This diversification reduces reliance on any single agency or program and creates a more balanced growth profile, while still leveraging the same core strengths in secure, mission-critical AI.



Moreover, strategic partnerships elevate brand visibility and credibility. By aligning with high-profile organizations and platforms, BigBear.ai extends its presence beyond traditional defense circles, reinforcing its positioning as a trusted, enterprise-grade AI provider. Taken together, these benefits support management’s view that partnerships are central to accelerating growth, strengthening differentiation and creating long-term shareholder value.

BigBear.ai vs. Other Tech Players

BigBear.ai competes with Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH in AI-driven government projects, but each company approaches the opportunity from a distinct strategic position.



Palantir is the most direct competitor, with its Gotham and Foundry platforms deeply embedded across U.S. defense, intelligence and law enforcement agencies. Palantir’s strength lies in its mature, scalable platforms and long-standing agency relationships, allowing it to win large, multi-year programs tied to data integration, operational intelligence and increasingly generative AI. On the other hand, Booz Allen Hamilton competes from a services-led angle, leveraging deep consulting relationships, systems integration expertise and trusted-advisor status within government agencies. Booz Allen Hamilton excels at strategy, implementation and large-scale transformation efforts but relies heavily on labor-intensive delivery.



While Palantir dominates scale and Booz Allen Hamilton leads in services, BigBear.ai occupies a niche focused on agile, mission-ready AI with expanding opportunities as government demand for deployable and secure AI accelerates.

BBAI Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Virginia-based AI-powered decision intelligence solutions provider have trended upward 3.9% in the past month, outperforming the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, and the S&P 500 Index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BBAI stock is currently trading at a discount compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 15.65, as evidenced by the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EPS Trend of BBAI

BBAI’s bottom-line estimates for 2025 and 2026 have narrowed over the past 60 days at a loss per share of 93 cents and a loss of 25 cents, respectively, indicating year-over-year improvement of 15.5% and 72.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BigBear.ai stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

