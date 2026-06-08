Does Knight-Swift's Lower Valuation Indicate a Buying Opportunity?

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.KNX looks cheap from a valuation standpoint. Considering the forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio (P/S-F12M), KNX is trading at a discount compared to the industry.

The stock has a forward 12-month P/S-F12M of 1.54X compared with 2.87X for the industry over the past five years. These factors indicate that the stock’s valuation is attractive.

Knight-Swift P/S Ratio (Forward 12 Months) Vs. Industry

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Now, the question is whether it is worth buying, holding, or selling the Knight-Swift stock at current prices. Let us delve deeper to find out.

Tailwinds Working in Favor of Knight-Swift Stock

Knight-Swift has been active on the acquisition front to strengthen its revenue stream, which is likely to drive growth and margin expansion.

Knight-Swift has proactively reduced its tractor fleet to better align with demand, which helps improve asset utilization and profitability as market conditions improve. To this end, Knight-Swift announced (on March 16, 2026) that it has inked a deal with TRANSTEX, a cleantech leader in emission-reducing solutions for the transportation sector. Per the deal, TRANSTEX will be purchasing FleetAero assets from Knight-Swift. The capacity discipline is a major tailwind for this trucking company.

Additionally, Knight-Swift’s shareholder-friendly initiatives in the form of dividend payments and share buybacks make it a good investor choice. As a reflection of its shareholder-friendly instance, in 2022, 2023 and 2024, KNX paid dividends of $78.30 million, $91.14 million and $104.15 million, respectively. During 2025, KNX paid dividends of $117.44 million. Knight-Swift has raised its quarterly dividend annually for seven consecutive years for a 233% overall increase. Consistent and rising dividend paymentsmay encourage investors to stay invested, thus stemming price declines.

KNX Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of KNX stock have gained 36.1% over the past three months, outperforming the transportation-truck industry’s 25.7% surge, as well as that of other industry players, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) and J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) within the same time frame.

KNX Stock’s Three-Month Price Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What Do Earnings Estimates Say for KNX?

The positive sentiment surrounding KNX stock is evident from the fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third quarter of 2026 and fourth-quarter 2026 earnings has been revised upward in the past 60 days. The consensus mark for 2026 and 2027 earnings has also been projected northward in the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The favorable estimate revisions indicate brokers’ confidence in the stock.

Time to Buy KNX Stock

It is understood that KNX stock is currently attractively valued. Consistent shareholder-friendly initiatives boost investor confidence and positively impact the bottom line. Knight-Swift has raised its quarterly dividend annually for seven consecutive years for a 233% overall increase. Apart from being shareholder-friendly, Knight-Swift has been active on the acquisition front to strengthen its revenue stream, which is likely to drive growth and margin expansion. Knight-Swift has proactively reduced its tractor fleet to better align with demand, which helps improve asset utilization and profitability as market conditions improve.

We believe that the positives surrounding the stock (as highlighted throughout the write-up) outweigh the concerns regarding rising expenses related to salaries, wages, and benefits, equipment, maintenance, fuel, and other expenses and driver shortage issues. We, therefore, suggest investors add Knight-Swift stock to their portfolios for healthy returns. The company’s Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) further supports our thesis. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.