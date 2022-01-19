Does Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (NYSE:KNX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings had US$1.83b of debt, an increase on US$736.9m, over one year. However, it also had US$269.7m in cash, and so its net debt is US$1.56b.

NYSE:KNX Debt to Equity History January 19th 2022

A Look At Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings' Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings had liabilities of US$852.5m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$3.20b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$269.7m and US$937.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$2.84b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings has a market capitalization of US$9.52b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings's net debt is only 1.2 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 46.4 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. In addition to that, we're happy to report that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings has boosted its EBIT by 60%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings recorded free cash flow of 48% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Our View

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its EBIT growth rate is also very heartening. Taking all this data into account, it seems to us that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings takes a pretty sensible approach to debt. That means they are taking on a bit more risk, in the hope of boosting shareholder returns. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example - Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

