Does KBR's 10-Year Indorama Catalyst Deal Strengthen Ammonia Business?

KBR, Inc. KBR secured a 10-year catalyst supply contract from Indorama Eleme Fertilizer & Chemicals FZE for the ammonia plant portfolio. The agreement marks the first long-term catalyst supply contract for the company in the ammonia sector and further strengthens its position in global ammonia solutions. The deal also expands the relationship between the two companies beyond technology licensing into long-term catalyst services.



Under the agreement, the company will provide complete catalyst solutions for six ammonia plants operated by Indorama. These facilities are located in Nigeria, Georgia, Uzbekistan and India. The contract is expected to support improved plant efficiency, reliability and operational performance across Indorama’s ammonia assets. The long-term nature of the agreement also strengthens the company’s exposure to service-based opportunities within the ammonia value chain.



The contract highlights the experience of the company in ammonia technology and catalyst solutions. The company has supplied ammonia technologies, proprietary equipment and catalysts for more than 75 years, supporting fertilizer production and industrial operations worldwide. Growing demand for efficient ammonia production and fertilizer output continues to support opportunities for technology and service providers.

KBR’s Ammonia and Technology Portfolio Shows Strength

The company also highlighted positive momentum in ammonia-related opportunities during the fourth quarter of 2025 earnings call. KBR stated that awards in ammonia projects remained global, reflecting the durability of the technology portfolio.



In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Sustainable Technology segment recorded a book-to-bill ratio of 1.6, while the trailing 12-month book-to-bill ratio was 1.2. Backlog ended the year at $4.2 billion, up 5% year over year. The company also pointed to continued opportunities in regions across the Global South, along with demand linked to ammonia and LNG projects. These trends indicate a supportive environment for technology-driven ammonia projects and related service contracts.



The Indorama catalyst agreement aligns with this outlook. Long-term catalyst supply arrangements may help the company strengthen recurring revenue visibility while reinforcing its presence in global ammonia technology markets.

How KBR Stacks Up Against Industry Peers

KBR operates in a competitive engineering, technology and government services market. The company competes with firms such as Fluor Corporation FLR and Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL across projects linked to defense, energy infrastructure and other mission-critical developments.



Fluor continues to see steady activity across several of its core markets. The company has highlighted continued work in energy solutions, mission services and urban infrastructure projects. Demand tied to LNG development, energy transition initiatives, mining activity and power infrastructure also remains supportive for Fluor’s project pipeline.



Sterling Infrastructure is also benefiting from strong demand in mission-critical infrastructure. The company continues to see project activity across data centers, manufacturing facilities and e-commerce distribution networks. Growth in Sterling Infrastructure’s E-Infrastructure Solutions business remains an important driver, supported by steady project flow and ongoing demand for digital and logistics infrastructure.

KBR Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Texas-based infrastructure service provider have declined 17.8% in the past six months, underperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry, the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.



KBR stock is currently trading at a discount compared with its industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.63, as evidenced by the chart below.



Earnings Estimate Revision of KBR

KBR’s earnings estimates for 2026 have trended downward in the past 30 days to $4.14 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KBR’s 2026 revenues indicates a 4.2% year-over-year increase, while the same for EPS implies 5.3% growth.



KBR currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

