Does Johnson Controls International plc's (NYSE:JCI) Weak Fundamentals Mean That The Stock Could Move In The Opposite Direction?

Johnson Controls International's (NYSE:JCI) stock up by 8.9% over the past three months. However, in this article, we decided to focus on its weak financials, as long-term fundamentals ultimately dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Johnson Controls International's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Johnson Controls International is:

7.2% = US$1.2b ÷ US$17b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.07 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Johnson Controls International's Earnings Growth And 7.2% ROE

On the face of it, Johnson Controls International's ROE is not much to talk about. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 24% either. Accordingly, Johnson Controls International's low net income growth of 2.9% over the past five years can possibly be explained by the low ROE amongst other factors.

As a next step, we compared Johnson Controls International's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 13% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is JCI fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Johnson Controls International Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 82% (or a retention ratio of 18%), most of Johnson Controls International's profits are being paid to shareholders. This definitely contributes to the low earnings growth seen by the company.

Moreover, Johnson Controls International has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 38% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in Johnson Controls International's payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 14%, over the same period.

Summary

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on Johnson Controls International. As a result of its low ROE and lack of much reinvestment into the business, the company has seen a disappointing earnings growth rate. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

