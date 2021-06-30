Does John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is John B. Sanfilippo & Son's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that John B. Sanfilippo & Son had US$34.1m of debt in March 2021, down from US$62.1m, one year before. On the flip side, it has US$1.04m in cash leading to net debt of about US$33.0m.

A Look At John B. Sanfilippo & Son's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:JBSS Debt to Equity History June 30th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that John B. Sanfilippo & Son had liabilities of US$106.7m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$54.7m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.04m as well as receivables valued at US$64.5m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$95.8m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded John B. Sanfilippo & Son shares are worth a total of US$1.01b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.35. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 47.9 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. While John B. Sanfilippo & Son doesn't seem to have gained much on the EBIT line, at least earnings remain stable for now. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if John B. Sanfilippo & Son can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, John B. Sanfilippo & Son actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Our View

Happily, John B. Sanfilippo & Son's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is also very heartening. Looking at the bigger picture, we think John B. Sanfilippo & Son's use of debt seems quite reasonable and we're not concerned about it. While debt does bring risk, when used wisely it can also bring a higher return on equity. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for John B. Sanfilippo & Son you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

