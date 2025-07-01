Does Joby Aviation's Milestone in Dubai Point Toward Further Growth?

Shares of Joby Aviation JOBY, a leading player in the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) space, gained in double digits on June 30 following the announcement that its electric air taxi has completed a series of piloted, vertical-takeoff-and-landing wingborne flights in Dubai. The flights were conducted in partnership with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority.

Given its focus on urban air mobility, JOBY’s offerings are likely to include advanced booking systems, partnerships with ride-sharing platforms and dedicated service routes. The company plans to develop facilities capable of producing up to 500 eVTOL aircraft annually in Dayton. This strategic move underscores Joby Aviation's commitment to scaling up its production capacity and meeting the demand for electric air taxis. It also demonstrates the company’s tangible progress toward commercializing its electric air taxis.

With cities becoming more and more congested, the demand for more efficient and eco-friendly transportation solutions is on the rise. Even though similar to helicopters, eVTOLs score better as they are emission-free and quieter owing to their electric motors. Further, they possess the ability to navigate remote or difficult-to-access areas. This increases their value for search and rescue missions. The eVTOL market is reportedly projected to grow from $1.76 billion in 2024 to $24.1 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 51.6% between 2023 and 2031.

A Look at the Growth Drivers of Other eVTOL Stocks

Archer Aviation ACHR, another prominent eVTOL aircraft developer, is currently in the final stages of the commercial rollout of its flagship Midnight aircraft to offer short-haul air taxi services. Strong government and commercial collaborations strengthen Archer Aviation’s position in the expanding eVTOL market. In June 2025, Archer Aviation signed an agreement with Indonesia’s PT. IKN to deploy its Midnight eVTOL aircraft, making Indonesia the third country in its Launch Edition program. The goal is to build a clear path to commercial use of its Midnight aircraft before receiving full certification in the United States, following similar plans in the UAE and Ethiopia. Archer Aviation recently signed a strategic partnership with Jetex.

Eve Holding EVEX is based in Brazil. The company’s growing backlog of Letters of Intent (LOIs), such as the agreement with Future Flight Global for up to 54 eVTOLs, reflects rising global interest in its aircraft and technology. These LOIs serve as early indicators of strong commercial demand across strategic markets like Brazil and the United States. As Eve Holding progresses toward certification, this robust pipeline strengthens its growth outlook and supports future revenue generation. Eve Holding currently expects commercialization of its eVTOL services and support business beginning in 2026, followed by the commercialization and initial revenue generation from the sale of its eVTOLs beginning in 2027.

JOBY’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of JOBY have gained 29.8% so far this year, outperforming its industry’s 5.4% decline.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation perspective, Joby Aviation is trading at a premium compared to the industry average. In terms of price-to-book value, JOBY is trading at 9.7X, higher than the industry’s average of 3.34X.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JOBY’s 2025 and 2026 losses has remained stable over the past seven days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

JOBY's Zacks Rank

Joby Aviation currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).





This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

