Does Jazz Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Share Price Gain of 78% Match Its Business Performance?

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) share price is up 78% in the last year, clearly besting the market return of around 46% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 4.4% higher than it was three years ago.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Jazz Pharmaceuticals grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 87%. We note that the earnings per share growth isn't far from the share price growth (of 78%). So this implies that investor expectations of the company have remained pretty steady. It looks like the share price is responding to the EPS.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:JAZZ Earnings Per Share Growth June 11th 2021

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Jazz Pharmaceuticals shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 78% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 5% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Jazz Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Jazz Pharmaceuticals that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

