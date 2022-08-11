Does Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Jabil Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Jabil had US$2.88b in debt in May 2022; about the same as the year before. On the flip side, it has US$1.09b in cash leading to net debt of about US$1.79b.

NYSE:JBL Debt to Equity History August 11th 2022

How Healthy Is Jabil's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Jabil had liabilities of US$11.9b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$3.87b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.09b as well as receivables valued at US$4.47b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$10.3b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of US$8.40b, we think shareholders really should watch Jabil's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

With net debt sitting at just 0.81 times EBITDA, Jabil is arguably pretty conservatively geared. And it boasts interest cover of 9.5 times, which is more than adequate. The good news is that Jabil has increased its EBIT by 8.8% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Jabil can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. In the last three years, Jabil's free cash flow amounted to 34% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Our View

Jabil's struggle to handle its total liabilities had us second guessing its balance sheet strength, but the other data-points we considered were relatively redeeming. For example its interest cover was refreshing. Taking the abovementioned factors together we do think Jabil's debt poses some risks to the business. While that debt can boost returns, we think the company has enough leverage now. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example - Jabil has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

