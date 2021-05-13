Does J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is J.B. Hunt Transport Services's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that J.B. Hunt Transport Services had US$1.30b in debt in March 2021; about the same as the year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$553.0m, its net debt is less, at about US$748.5m.

A Look At J.B. Hunt Transport Services' Liabilities

NasdaqGS:JBHT Debt to Equity History May 13th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, J.B. Hunt Transport Services had liabilities of US$1.17b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$2.27b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$553.0m as well as receivables valued at US$1.22b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$1.67b.

Given J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a humongous market capitalization of US$18.3b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.58. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 16.3 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. While J.B. Hunt Transport Services doesn't seem to have gained much on the EBIT line, at least earnings remain stable for now. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine J.B. Hunt Transport Services's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. In the last three years, J.B. Hunt Transport Services's free cash flow amounted to 42% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Our View

J.B. Hunt Transport Services's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And the good news does not stop there, as its net debt to EBITDA also supports that impression! Looking at all the aforementioned factors together, it strikes us that J.B. Hunt Transport Services can handle its debt fairly comfortably. On the plus side, this leverage can boost shareholder returns, but the potential downside is more risk of loss, so it's worth monitoring the balance sheet. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - J.B. Hunt Transport Services has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

