Does It Make Sense To Pay Off a Home Loan Early?

What do Starbucks, bottled water and an extra pack of cigarettes have in common? They are common daily expenditures that people make that are often used as examples of money that could be saved and funneled into paying off a mortgage sooner.

So, instead of paying $4 per day, or $120 per month, for coffee or fancy water, send the money to the company servicing your loan to reduce the principal. There are other ways to pay off a home loan, but before we discuss some of the methods of paying off a mortgage early, there are important considerations that borrowers should think about.

To pay off, or not to pay off?

Why do you want to pay off your mortgage? If you’ve financed a new home, or refinanced your home, in the last six months, you may have one of the lowest interest rates in history. Any fixed-rate 30-year mortgage under 3 percent, or 15-year fixed rate mortgage under 2.50 percent, is superb. Interest rates for home loans have indeed moved higher in 2021, so we may look back at those low rates with envy in the coming years.

Are you prepared to pay that off? That is, paying off a debt that’s financed at an incredibly low rate? Whatever your “to pay off or not to pay off” inclination, there are a few questions to answer before gradually, or rapidly, paying off your home loan.

Will you still have money for emergencies, or for potential large expenses in the future? Few foresee a storm wreaking havoc on your home and the costly repairs needed, or a large medical bill not covered by insurance. If you have children that will be college-bound, have you planned for those expenses? A survey done by U.S. News indicates that the average cost of tuition and fees at a private college is $35,087. A school like Stanford is over $53,000 or $200,000+ for four years. And that doesn’t include room, food, and books! Have you begun setting aside that money?

How are you in terms of saving for retirement? A retirement plan that is fully funded provides a wonderful sense of security and straining to pay off a home over a short time may not be worth the emotional or financial impact. And the return on your retirement savings might be more than your mortgage’s interest rate.

Do you have other debt? Typically credit cards, student loans, or auto loans will be at a higher interest rate, and not tax deductible. Speak with your accountant, but typically it makes more sense to pay these types of debt off rather than or at least prior to paying off a home loan.

Moving ahead strategically

With these things in mind, you may have decided that paying off your mortgage is still something you’d like to do. If you're ready to move forward, here are some easy ways to pay off your mortgage early and save money.

Some borrowers may have a head start, if they stretched earlier, maximizing their down payment (thus possibly eliminating mortgage insurance costs) or by purchasing a smaller home to reduce cost and, thus, monthly principal and interest payments. Or they’ve already refinanced into a shorter-term loan, thus increasing payments but decreasing time left on their mortgage.

Strictly speaking, refinancing your mortgage is not paying off your mortgage early, it is replacing one debt with another. But there are advantages. Refinancing your mortgage can help save thousands on interest and even shorten your repayment term. If you refinance a 30-year mortgage using a 15-year fixed-rate home loan, or an “intermediate adjustable-rate mortgage (fixed or 3 or 5 or 7 years and adjusting after that) your monthly payment may increase but you’ll be able to pay your home off in less time. And if you refinance from an existing 30-year loan to a new 30-year mortgage, but lock in a lower rate, more of your payment can go toward the principal instead of interest.

Some borrowers switch to bi-weekly payments, making a mortgage payment to the company servicing their loan twice a month instead of once/month. This often appeals to families who are paid twice a month. For example, the borrower on a $300,000, 30-year 3.00 percent mortgage will pay $155,332 in interest over those 30 years on a monthly payment of $1,264.81. But making a payment every two weeks of half that ($632.41 twenty-six times a year) will reduce the total interest paid to $134,541, or a savings of $20,791.

There are variations of this, of course. Some borrowers, spending, on average, less every month than their mortgage payment can make an extra payment every quarter or once a year. Or a couple may forego their $8 a day coffee habit, opting to make coffee at home at a significant savings, and pay down their principal by $240 a month. Still others look at their monthly mortgage statement, which shows the amount of principal (versus interest), and take that principal amount and consistently add it to their next month’s payment.

The best individual choice

Psychologically or financially, owning your home outright can provide peace of mind by knowing that you don’t have monthly payments and that no one can take your house away from you. “Slow and steady wins the race” as they say, and a disciplined and consistent approach, applied to gradually paying off a home loan, can have tremendous benefits.

Which pay or payoff strategy works best for you?

