Does IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is IPG Photonics's Debt?

As you can see below, IPG Photonics had US$32.2m of debt at June 2022, down from US$36.5m a year prior. But it also has US$1.23b in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$1.20b net cash. NasdaqGS:IPGP Debt to Equity History September 27th 2022

How Healthy Is IPG Photonics' Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, IPG Photonics had liabilities of US$315.9m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$92.5m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.23b as well as receivables valued at US$257.8m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$1.08b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

It's good to see that IPG Photonics has plenty of liquidity on its balance sheet, suggesting conservative management of liabilities. Due to its strong net asset position, it is not likely to face issues with its lenders. Succinctly put, IPG Photonics boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

The good news is that IPG Photonics has increased its EBIT by 9.6% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if IPG Photonics can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While IPG Photonics has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the most recent three years, IPG Photonics recorded free cash flow worth 76% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing Up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that IPG Photonics has net cash of US$1.20b, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. The cherry on top was that in converted 76% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$153m. So we don't think IPG Photonics's use of debt is risky. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in IPG Photonics, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

