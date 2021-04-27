Does Invitation Homes' (NYSE:INVH) Share Price Gain of 50% Match Its Business Performance?

On average, over time, stock markets tend to rise higher. This makes investing attractive. But not every stock you buy will perform as well as the overall market. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) share price is up 50% in the last year, that falls short of the market return. It is also impressive that the stock is up 46% over three years, adding to the sense that it is a real winner.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Invitation Homes was able to grow EPS by 29% in the last twelve months. The share price gain of 50% certainly outpaced the EPS growth. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago. The fairly generous P/E ratio of 95.79 also points to this optimism.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:INVH Earnings Per Share Growth April 27th 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Invitation Homes, it has a TSR of 53% for the last year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

While the market return was 56% in the last year, Invitation Homes returned 53% to shareholders. That's not at all bad, but the cherry on top is that it's an improvement on prior returns (since shareholders only made 16% yearly over the last three years). We're certainly happy to see the uptick and we hope the underlying business goes on to justify the improved valuation. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Invitation Homes has 5 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

