Does Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Interpublic Group of Companies's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Interpublic Group of Companies had debt of US$2.95b at the end of June 2022, a reduction from US$3.47b over a year. On the flip side, it has US$1.98b in cash leading to net debt of about US$969.0m. NYSE:IPG Debt to Equity History September 16th 2022

How Healthy Is Interpublic Group of Companies' Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Interpublic Group of Companies had liabilities of US$8.46b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$5.29b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$1.98b and US$6.25b worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$5.52b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Interpublic Group of Companies has a very large market capitalization of US$10.9b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Interpublic Group of Companies's net debt is only 0.57 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 11.4 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Interpublic Group of Companies's EBIT was pretty flat over the last year, but that shouldn't be an issue given the it doesn't have a lot of debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Interpublic Group of Companies's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, Interpublic Group of Companies actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Our View

The good news is that Interpublic Group of Companies's demonstrated ability to convert EBIT to free cash flow delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. But, on a more sombre note, we are a little concerned by its level of total liabilities. When we consider the range of factors above, it looks like Interpublic Group of Companies is pretty sensible with its use of debt. While that brings some risk, it can also enhance returns for shareholders. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Interpublic Group of Companies .

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

