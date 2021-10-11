Does International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does International Money Express Carry?

As you can see below, International Money Express had US$85.0m of debt at June 2021, down from US$91.1m a year prior. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$139.7m in cash, so it actually has US$54.7m net cash.

How Strong Is International Money Express' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:IMXI Debt to Equity History October 11th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that International Money Express had liabilities of US$98.7m due within a year, and liabilities of US$82.6m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$139.7m in cash and US$71.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$29.4m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that International Money Express could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, International Money Express boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Pleasingly, International Money Express is growing its EBIT faster than former Australian PM Bob Hawke downs a yard glass, boasting a 646% gain in the last twelve months. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if International Money Express can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. International Money Express may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, International Money Express actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that International Money Express has net cash of US$54.7m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$42m, being 937% of its EBIT. So we don't think International Money Express's use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for International Money Express you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

