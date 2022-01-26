Does Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Intel Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 Intel had US$40.3b of debt, an increase on US$36.6b, over one year. On the flip side, it has US$34.6b in cash leading to net debt of about US$5.67b.

NasdaqGS:INTC Debt to Equity History January 26th 2022

How Strong Is Intel's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Intel had liabilities of US$29.6b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$48.3b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$34.6b as well as receivables valued at US$8.61b due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$34.6b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given Intel has a humongous market capitalization of US$207.4b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Intel's net debt is only 0.16 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 50.3 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. But the other side of the story is that Intel saw its EBIT decline by 7.5% over the last year. That sort of decline, if sustained, will obviously make debt harder to handle. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Intel's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Intel recorded free cash flow worth 75% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Happily, Intel's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. But truth be told we feel its EBIT growth rate does undermine this impression a bit. Taking all this data into account, it seems to us that Intel takes a pretty sensible approach to debt. While that brings some risk, it can also enhance returns for shareholders. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Intel that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

