Does Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Integer Holdings's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of April 2022 Integer Holdings had US$830.0m of debt, an increase on US$692.9m, over one year. However, it does have US$25.7m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$804.4m.

NYSE:ITGR Debt to Equity History July 26th 2022

How Strong Is Integer Holdings' Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Integer Holdings had liabilities of US$173.1m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.07b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$25.7m in cash and US$268.1m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$950.0m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because Integer Holdings is worth US$2.26b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Integer Holdings has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.7 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 4.6 times. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. Importantly, Integer Holdings grew its EBIT by 51% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Integer Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the last three years, Integer Holdings recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 89% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Our View

Integer Holdings's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. But, on a more sombre note, we are a little concerned by its net debt to EBITDA. We would also note that Medical Equipment industry companies like Integer Holdings commonly do use debt without problems. When we consider the range of factors above, it looks like Integer Holdings is pretty sensible with its use of debt. While that brings some risk, it can also enhance returns for shareholders. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Integer Holdings .

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

