Does Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Innovative Solutions and Support's Improving Profits

Innovative Solutions and Support has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. In impressive fashion, Innovative Solutions and Support's EPS grew from US$0.20 to US$0.39, over the previous 12 months. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 100%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The music to the ears of Innovative Solutions and Support shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 15% to 24% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqGS:ISSC Earnings and Revenue History July 27th 2022

Innovative Solutions and Support isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of US$121m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Innovative Solutions and Support Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Innovative Solutions and Support followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$13m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. That amounts to 11% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Innovative Solutions and Support with market caps under US$200m is about US$772k.

The CEO of Innovative Solutions and Support only received US$306k in total compensation for the year ending September 2021. That looks like a modest pay packet, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add Innovative Solutions and Support To Your Watchlist?

Innovative Solutions and Support's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bucket-load of shares, and the CEO pay seems really quite reasonable. The drastic earnings growth indicates the business is going from strength to strength. Hopefully a trend that continues well into the future. Innovative Solutions and Support is certainly doing some things right and is well worth investigating. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Innovative Solutions and Support , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

