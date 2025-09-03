Does Innodata's Raised Guidance Signal Stronger Growth Ahead in 2025?

During the second quarter of 2025, Innodata Inc. INOD raised its 2025 organic revenue outlook to grow about 45% or more year over year from the prior expectation of 40% growth. This upbeat view underscores the company’s robust business momentum, primarily in the generative AI space, which positions it well for long-term growth and ensures scalable profitability.



INOD is witnessing strong project wins from both its existing and new customers, thanks to its generative AI service offering. During the second quarter of 2025, it highlighted winning several new projects from its largest customer, the majority of which are under the second Statement of Work. Additionally, Innodata was awarded several new projects by another major tech customer, with which it currently has several late-stage pipeline projects underway, forecasting $10 million in revenues for the second half of 2025.



Besides winning projects for its generative AI offering, INOD is currently focusing on offering Agentic AI services to its customer enterprises. When fully scaled, the company believes that agent-based AI technology is expected to unlock the full value of large language models and generative AI for enterprises. The company strives to continually update itself with the changing market landscape and cater to the evolving needs of its customers.



Based on the favorable market fundamentals, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues indicates growth acceleration for the second half of 2025. Revenue estimates for the third and fourth quarters are expected to witness 14.4% and 14.9% year-over-year growth, respectively, with the 2025 growth rate being 42.8%. Notably, revenues grew 97.7% in the first half of 2025. It can be deduced that, with the continued trends in the second half, INOD is set for robust growth in 2025.

Innodata’s Competition in the AI Ecosystem

Innodata is carving out a niche in the AI-based solutions space, but its competition with technology giants such as Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Palantir Technologies PLTR highlights both opportunities and challenges.



Microsoft leverages its Azure OpenAI Service and Copilot ecosystem, providing enterprise-scale generative AI tools and rapidly evolving into agentic AI by integrating reasoning, planning and autonomy into business workflows. Moreover, Microsoft’s global infrastructure, massive customer base and investment power give it a scale advantage that Innodata cannot easily match.



Meanwhile, Palantir is aggressively positioning itself around agentic AI platforms, particularly through its Artificial Intelligence Platform, which combines data integration with autonomous decision-making capabilities. This makes Palantir a formidable competitor for government and enterprise clients requiring high-stakes AI solutions.

INOD Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this New Jersey-based data engineering company have tumbled 5.3% so far this year, underperforming the Zacks Computer - Services industry, the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 index, as evidenced by the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

INOD stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 4.23, as evidenced by the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EPS Trend of Innodata

For 2025 and 2026, Innodata’s earnings estimates have trended upward in the past 60 days to 71 cents and $1.05 per share, respectively. Although the revised estimated figure for 2025 reflects a 20.2% year-over-year decline, estimates for 2026 indicate 48.2% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

