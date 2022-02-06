Does INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is INmune Bio's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 INmune Bio had debt of US$14.4m, up from none in one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$84.5m in cash, so it actually has US$70.1m net cash.

NasdaqCM:INMB Debt to Equity History February 6th 2022

A Look At INmune Bio's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that INmune Bio had liabilities of US$4.81m due within a year, and liabilities of US$14.6m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$84.5m in cash and US$5.15m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$70.2m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity is a great indication that INmune Bio's balance sheet is almost as strong as Fort Knox. Having regard to this fact, we think its balance sheet is as strong as an ox. Succinctly put, INmune Bio boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine INmune Bio's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Since INmune Bio doesn't have significant operating revenue, shareholders may be hoping it comes up with a great new product, before it runs out of money.

So How Risky Is INmune Bio?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And we do note that INmune Bio had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$21m and booked a US$24m accounting loss. But at least it has US$70.1m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 5 warning signs with INmune Bio (at least 2 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

