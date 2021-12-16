Does Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust managed to grow EPS by 7.0% per year, over three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't amazing, it does show the business is growing.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust's EBIT margins have actually improved by 4.3 percentage points in the last year, to reach 46%, but, on the flip side, revenue was down 13%. That's not ideal.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqGS:ILPT Earnings and Revenue History December 16th 2021

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

We haven't seen any insiders selling Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares, in the last year. With that in mind, it's heartening that Kevin Phelan, the Independent Trustee of the company, paid US$13k for shares at around US$26.54 each.

I do like that insiders have been buying shares in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, but there is more evidence of shareholder friendly management. Specifically, the CEO is paid quite reasonably for a company of this size. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Industrial Logistics Properties Trust with market caps between US$1.0b and US$3.2b is about US$3.7m.

The CEO of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust only received US$492k in total compensation for the year ending . That looks like modest pay to me, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. I'd also argue reasonable pay levels attest to good decision making more generally.

Is Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As I already mentioned, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a growing business, which is what I like to see. Like chocolate chips in vanilla ice cream, the insider buying, and modest CEO pay, make it better. If that doesn't automatically earn it a spot on your watchlist then I'd posit it warrants a closer look at the very least. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

