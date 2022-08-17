Does ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does ImmuCell Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2022 ImmuCell had debt of US$10.7m, up from US$9.12m in one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$11.0m in cash, so it actually has US$345.2k net cash. NasdaqCM:ICCC Debt to Equity History August 17th 2022

How Healthy Is ImmuCell's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that ImmuCell had liabilities of US$2.51m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$10.7m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$11.0m as well as receivables valued at US$1.44m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$728.0k more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Having regard to ImmuCell's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$60.8m company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. While it does have liabilities worth noting, ImmuCell also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Notably, ImmuCell made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, but improved that to positive EBIT of US$590k in the last twelve months. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is ImmuCell's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. ImmuCell may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last year, ImmuCell burned a lot of cash. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.

Summing Up

We could understand if investors are concerned about ImmuCell's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$345.2k. So although we see some areas for improvement, we're not too worried about ImmuCell's balance sheet. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for ImmuCell that you should be aware of before investing here.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

