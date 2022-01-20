Does II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is II-VI's Net Debt?

As you can see below, II-VI had US$1.40b of debt at September 2021, down from US$1.53b a year prior. But on the other hand it also has US$1.56b in cash, leading to a US$158.8m net cash position.

NasdaqGS:IIVI Debt to Equity History January 20th 2022

How Strong Is II-VI's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, II-VI had liabilities of US$1.03b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$1.29b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$1.56b and US$663.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$97.4m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Having regard to II-VI's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$7.00b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, II-VI boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Even more impressive was the fact that II-VI grew its EBIT by 114% over twelve months. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine II-VI's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. II-VI may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, II-VI generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 85% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about II-VI's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$158.8m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$332m, being 85% of its EBIT. So we don't think II-VI's use of debt is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for II-VI that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

