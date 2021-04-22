Does IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

IF Bancorp's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. I, for one, am blown away by the fact that IF Bancorp has grown EPS by 53% per year, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but like a lotus blooming from a murky pond, it sparks joy for the wary stock pickers.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Not all of IF Bancorp's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. IF Bancorp maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 11% to US$25m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqCM:IROQ Earnings and Revenue History April 22nd 2021

IF Bancorp isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of US$68m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are IF Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

The good news for IF Bancorp shareholders is that no insiders reported selling shares in the last year. So it's definitely nice that Executive Vice President Thomas Chamberlain bought US$22k worth of shares at an average price of around US$15.90.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for IF Bancorp is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Indeed, they hold US$12m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 18% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Does IF Bancorp Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

IF Bancorp's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bunch of shares, and one has been buying more. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe IF Bancorp deserves timely attention. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for IF Bancorp you should know about.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of IF Bancorp, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

