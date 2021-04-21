Does IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

IEC Electronics's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, IEC Electronics has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Like a wedge-tailed eagle on the wind, IEC Electronics's EPS soared from US$0.47 to US$0.68, in just one year. That's a impressive gain of 43%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. IEC Electronics maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 11% to US$185m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqGM:IEC Earnings and Revenue History April 21st 2021

Since IEC Electronics is no giant, with a market capitalization of US$123m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are IEC Electronics Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Like a sturdy phalanx IEC Electronics insiders have stood united by refusing to sell shares over the last year. But the bigger deal is that the Independent Chairman, Jeremy Nowak, paid US$57k to buy shares at an average price of US$7.57.

Does IEC Electronics Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that IEC Electronics has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. The growth rate whets my appetite for research, and the insider buying only increases my interest in the stock. To put it succinctly; IEC Electronics is a strong candidate for your watchlist. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with IEC Electronics .

As a growth investor I do like to see insider buying. But IEC Electronics isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.