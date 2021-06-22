Does IAA (NYSE:IAA) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is IAA's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that IAA had US$1.25b in debt in March 2021; about the same as the year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$314.9m, its net debt is less, at about US$938.2m.

A Look At IAA's Liabilities

NYSE:IAA Debt to Equity History June 22nd 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that IAA had liabilities of US$294.1m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$2.19b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$314.9m in cash and US$113.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$2.06b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

IAA has a market capitalization of US$7.26b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

IAA's net debt is sitting at a very reasonable 2.2 times its EBITDA, while its EBIT covered its interest expense just 6.5 times last year. While that doesn't worry us too much, it does suggest the interest payments are somewhat of a burden. If IAA can keep growing EBIT at last year's rate of 12% over the last year, then it will find its debt load easier to manage. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine IAA's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, IAA recorded free cash flow worth 76% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Happily, IAA's impressive conversion of EBIT to free cash flow implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And its EBIT growth rate is good too. Looking at all the aforementioned factors together, it strikes us that IAA can handle its debt fairly comfortably. On the plus side, this leverage can boost shareholder returns, but the potential downside is more risk of loss, so it's worth monitoring the balance sheet. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for IAA that you should be aware of before investing here.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

