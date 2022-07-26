Does Humana (NYSE:HUM) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Humana's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2022 Humana had US$13.3b of debt, an increase on US$7.61b, over one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$18.0b in cash, so it actually has US$4.66b net cash.

NYSE:HUM Debt to Equity History July 26th 2022

How Healthy Is Humana's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Humana had liabilities of US$17.5b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$13.4b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$18.0b and US$3.17b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$9.84b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Humana shares are worth a very impressive total of US$61.9b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Humana also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

But the bad news is that Humana has seen its EBIT plunge 15% in the last twelve months. If that rate of decline in earnings continues, the company could find itself in a tight spot. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Humana's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Humana has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the most recent three years, Humana recorded free cash flow worth 73% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing Up

Although Humana's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$4.66b. The cherry on top was that in converted 73% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$2.1b. So we are not troubled with Humana's debt use. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 1 warning sign with Humana , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

