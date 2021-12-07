Does HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does HubSpot Carry?

As you can see below, HubSpot had US$400.1m of debt at September 2021, down from US$474.0m a year prior. However, it does have US$1.17b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$770.6m.

How Healthy Is HubSpot's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:HUBS Debt to Equity History December 7th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that HubSpot had liabilities of US$549.8m due within a year, and liabilities of US$683.7m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$1.17b in cash and US$126.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$63.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This state of affairs indicates that HubSpot's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the US$33.7b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Succinctly put, HubSpot boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if HubSpot can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year HubSpot wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 45%, to US$1.2b. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is HubSpot?

Although HubSpot had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last twelve months, it generated positive free cash flow of US$146m. So although it is loss-making, it doesn't seem to have too much near-term balance sheet risk, keeping in mind the net cash. Keeping in mind its 45% revenue growth over the last year, we think there's a decent chance the company is on track. There's no doubt fast top line growth can cure all manner of ills, for a stock. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for HubSpot (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

