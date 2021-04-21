Does Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Horizon Therapeutics's Debt?

As you can see below, Horizon Therapeutics had US$1.00b of debt at December 2020, down from US$1.35b a year prior. But on the other hand it also has US$2.08b in cash, leading to a US$1.08b net cash position.

How Healthy Is Horizon Therapeutics' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:HZNP Debt to Equity History April 21st 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Horizon Therapeutics had liabilities of US$875.7m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.17b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$2.08b as well as receivables valued at US$659.7m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$692.3m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Horizon Therapeutics could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Horizon Therapeutics has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Even more impressive was the fact that Horizon Therapeutics grew its EBIT by 283% over twelve months. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Horizon Therapeutics's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Horizon Therapeutics has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Horizon Therapeutics actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Horizon Therapeutics has net cash of US$1.08b, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. The cherry on top was that in converted 128% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$356m. So we don't think Horizon Therapeutics's use of debt is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 3 warning signs with Horizon Therapeutics , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.