Does HOOD's $307B Asset Base Signal a Shift Beyond Trading App Roots?

Robinhood Markets HOOD is trying to prove it is no longer just the app investors turn to during periods of market volatility. Its first-quarter 2026 numbers give that argument more weight, with total platform assets climbing 39% year over year to $307 billion.



The increase was supported by a mix of net deposits, market appreciation and acquired assets, suggesting Robinhood is benefiting not only from trading activity but also from broader asset gathering. That distinction matters. For years, the company’s growth story has been tied closely to retail trading volumes, options activity and crypto cycles. A larger asset base points to a more durable relationship with customers.



Management has been pushing the idea that Robinhood can evolve into a full-service wealth platform, offering products that go beyond commission-free stock trading. An increase in platform assets strengthens this pitch, especially if customers keep more money inside the ecosystem and use Robinhood for investing, cash management, retirement and other financial needs.



Still, the company has a long way to go. Traditional wealth platforms are judged not just by asset gathering, but by the stability of client balances, advisory capabilities, recurring revenues and trust. Robinhood’s brand remains closely associated with active trading, and that can be both a growth engine and a risk when markets cool.



The first-quarter platform asset jump is a clear sign of progress. Whether it marks a permanent shift depends on Robinhood’s ability to convert a large user base into long-term wealth relationships. If it can do that, the company’s story may start looking less like a trading-app rebound and more like the early stages of a broader financial platform.

How are Robinhood’s Peers Faring in Terms of Asset Growth?

Two peers of HOOD are Charles Schwab SCHW and LPL Financial LPLA.



Schwab’s client assets totaled $11.77 trillion as of March 31, 2026, reflecting strong client engagement and asset gathering. This large balance should support the company’s financials by driving higher asset-based revenues, advisory fees, net interest income and trading activity, while also giving Schwab a deeper base for cross-selling wealth and banking products.



LPL Financial’s total client assets reached $2.3 trillion as of March 31, 2026, up 30% year over year. This expanded asset base should support its financials by boosting advisory fees, brokerage revenues and service income, while giving LPL Financial greater scale benefits as it integrates acquired and recruited advisor assets.

HOOD’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimate Analysis

Over the past three months, Robinhood’s shares have gained 8.3% compared with the industry’s rally of 1%.



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HOOD’s shares are currently trading at a premium to the industry. The company has a 12-month trailing price-to-tangible book (P/TB) of 7.76X compared with the industry average of 2.91X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Robinhood’s 2026 earnings suggests a year-over-year decline of 9.3%, while the trend is likely to reverse next year, with earnings implying a 31.8% jump. In the past month, earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have been revised lower to $1.86 and $2.45 per share, respectively.



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HOOD currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.