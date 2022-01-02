Does HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Quickly Is HomeStreet Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. I, for one, am blown away by the fact that HomeStreet has grown EPS by 45% per year, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but like a lotus blooming from a murky pond, it sparks joy for the wary stock pickers.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Not all of HomeStreet's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. HomeStreet maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 21% to US$370m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqGS:HMST Earnings and Revenue History January 2nd 2022

While we live in the present moment at all times, there's no doubt in my mind that the future matters more than the past. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for HomeStreet?

Are HomeStreet Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Although we did see some insider selling (worth -US$94k) this was overshadowed by a mountain of buying, totalling US$1.2m in just one year. I find this encouraging because it suggests they are optimistic about the HomeStreet's future. We also note that it was the Independent Director, Douglas Smith, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$389k for shares at about US$38.46 each.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for HomeStreet bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$49m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Even though that's only about 4.7% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Should You Add HomeStreet To Your Watchlist?

HomeStreet's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. Just as heartening; insiders both own and are buying more stock. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe HomeStreet deserves timely attention. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for HomeStreet (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

As a growth investor I do like to see insider buying. But HomeStreet isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.