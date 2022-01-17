Does HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

HireQuest's Improving Profits

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. Like a wedge-tailed eagle on the wind, HireQuest's EPS soared from US$0.59 to US$0.80, in just one year. That's a commendable gain of 37%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While HireQuest did well to grow revenue over the last year, EBIT margins were dampened at the same time. So if EBIT margins can stabilize, this top-line growth should pay off for shareholders.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqCM:HQI Earnings and Revenue History January 17th 2022

HireQuest isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of US$249m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are HireQuest Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

We note that HireQuest insiders spent US$112k on stock, over the last year; in contrast, we didn't see any selling. That puts the company in a nice light, as it makes me think its leaders are feeling confident. We also note that it was the Independent Director, Lawrence Hagenbuch, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$77k for shares at about US$17.22 each.

And the insider buying isn't the only sign of alignment between shareholders and the board, since HireQuest insiders own more than a third of the company. Actually, with 47% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. I'm always comforted by solid insider ownership like this, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. With that sort of holding, insiders have about US$118m riding on the stock, at current prices. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Richard Hermanns, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalizations between US$100m and US$400m, like HireQuest, the median CEO pay is around US$1.1m.

The CEO of HireQuest only received US$375k in total compensation for the year ending . That's clearly well below average, so at a glance, that arrangement seems generous to shareholders, and points to a modest remuneration culture. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is HireQuest Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that HireQuest has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. On top of that, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. So I do think this is one stock worth watching. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for HireQuest that you should be aware of.

As a growth investor I do like to see insider buying. But HireQuest isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

