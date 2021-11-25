Does Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Hewlett Packard Enterprise had debt of US$16.2b at the end of July 2021, a reduction from US$19.4b over a year. However, it does have US$4.32b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$11.9b.

How Healthy Is Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:HPE Debt to Equity History November 25th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Hewlett Packard Enterprise had liabilities of US$19.6b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$19.7b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$4.32b as well as receivables valued at US$3.30b due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$31.8b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$19.4b company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, Hewlett Packard Enterprise would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

We'd say that Hewlett Packard Enterprise's moderate net debt to EBITDA ratio ( being 2.5), indicates prudence when it comes to debt. And its strong interest cover of 37.9 times, makes us even more comfortable. Importantly Hewlett Packard Enterprise's EBIT was essentially flat over the last twelve months. Ideally it can diminish its debt load by kick-starting earnings growth. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Hewlett Packard Enterprise's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, Hewlett Packard Enterprise recorded free cash flow of 39% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Our View

Mulling over Hewlett Packard Enterprise's attempt at staying on top of its total liabilities, we're certainly not enthusiastic. But at least it's pretty decent at covering its interest expense with its EBIT; that's encouraging. Looking at the bigger picture, it seems clear to us that Hewlett Packard Enterprise's use of debt is creating risks for the company. If everything goes well that may pay off but the downside of this debt is a greater risk of permanent losses. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Hewlett Packard Enterprise that you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

