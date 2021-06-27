Does Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Helix Energy Solutions Group's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Helix Energy Solutions Group had US$336.0m of debt at March 2021, down from US$394.4m a year prior. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$204.8m, its net debt is less, at about US$131.2m.

How Healthy Is Helix Energy Solutions Group's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:HLX Debt to Equity History June 27th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Helix Energy Solutions Group had liabilities of US$218.4m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$491.9m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$204.8m as well as receivables valued at US$176.6m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$329.0m.

This deficit isn't so bad because Helix Energy Solutions Group is worth US$919.4m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Given net debt is only 0.85 times EBITDA, it is initially surprising to see that Helix Energy Solutions Group's EBIT has low interest coverage of 1.1 times. So while we're not necessarily alarmed we think that its debt is far from trivial. Shareholders should be aware that Helix Energy Solutions Group's EBIT was down 39% last year. If that decline continues then paying off debt will be harder than selling foie gras at a vegan convention. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Helix Energy Solutions Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the last three years, Helix Energy Solutions Group actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Our View

Neither Helix Energy Solutions Group's ability to grow its EBIT nor its interest cover gave us confidence in its ability to take on more debt. But its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow tells a very different story, and suggests some resilience. Looking at all the angles mentioned above, it does seem to us that Helix Energy Solutions Group is a somewhat risky investment as a result of its debt. Not all risk is bad, as it can boost share price returns if it pays off, but this debt risk is worth keeping in mind. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Helix Energy Solutions Group you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

